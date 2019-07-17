Hard Rock’s guitar-shaped hotel begins accepting reservations

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Seminole Hard Rock’s spectacular guitar-shaped hotel is set to open later this year, and reservations have already started.

According to the hotel, guests can start booking rooms at 11 a.m., Wednesday.

The $1.5 billion expansion to the Hollywood Seminole Hard Rock and Casino will hold 35 floors of rooms, with the first floor rooms leading straight into a big pool when it opens on Oct. 24.

Flew by @HardRock’s guitar-shaped hotel in Hollywood. It looks so cool! 🎸 pic.twitter.com/oDgVVwog5b — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) July 16, 2019

“People are just shocked when they see a structure like this,” said Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen.

The unique design isn’t the only thing the hotel has going on.

“What most people don’t realize is this thing is also a TV set. This is also an HGTV set, and there’s lasers on top of it that can go 20,000 feet in the sky,” Allen said, “so while it’s this amazing building during the day, wait till you see the show on it at night time.”

Guests are expected to be greeted by a waterfall with lights and projections as they enter the lobby.

On Oct. 25, one day after the hotel opens, Maroon 5 will be performing at a brand-new Hard Rock Live Theater. The theater will be able to hold more than 7,000 people.

