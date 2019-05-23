7News cameras get sneak preview of Hard Rock’s guitar shaped hotel

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - 7News was allowed a behind-the-scenes sneak preview into the Seminole Hard Rock’s guitar-shaped hotel set to open later this year.

The $1.5 billion project to the Hollywood Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is set to open Oct. 24, but 7News got a hard hat tour on Thursday morning.

The guitar-shaped hotel will hold 35 floors of rooms, with the first floor rooms leading straight into a pool.

Another addition to the hotel will include day cabanas that can be rented and come with a poolside service.

A three million gallon pool, which is still under construction, is set to be as deep as 10 feet where guests can participate in water activities like padddleboarding.

One stress of the new project is to make sure the hotel is family-friendly.

Booking reservations for the rooms will open on July 24.

On Oct. 25, one day after the hotel opens, Maroon 5 will be performing at a brand-new Hard Rock Live Theater.

