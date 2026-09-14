HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A classroom at a high school in Hallandale Beach received a makeover thanks to a grant from Florida Power & Light.

The monetary award presented to Hallandale Magnet High School was used to update their aeronautical STEM lab.

The school was one of 20 schools to win the FPL STEM Classroom Makeover Grant during the 2024-25 school year.

The classroom features new computers, monitors, and flight simulators.

Students shared their excitement about the new technology on Monday.

“I aspire to be a pilot! So having this course here, we are so grateful to have this class here for us. All the kids are so excited, we are learning so much,” said Idana Sanchez, a Hallandale Magnet High School student.

Administrators said that they hope the new technology will allow students to be more creative as they continue to pursue their engineering education.

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