FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The popular store and donation center, Goodwill, has opened its newest location in Fort Lauderdale.

The grand opening brought live music, raffles and special gifts to customers as they made their way around the store.

The new location is located on West State Road 84, giving residents another affordable place to shop.

Every purchase and donation toward Goodwill supports people with disabilities train for the workplace.

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