FWC: ‘bobcat’ that attacked couple in Lauderhill was actually a raccoon

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released DNA results of the animal that attacked an elderly couple during a morning jog in Lauderhill.

The FWC conducted a DNA test with hair samples collected from the scene of the attack, and revealed on Friday that the animal that attacked the couple was a raccoon, not a bobcat as the victims initially believed.

Eighty-five-year-old Eslyn Fray suffered puncture wounds to her face and arms and lost part of her finger. Her husband, 71-year-old Rupert Fray, suffered a leg injury.

Rupert was discharged from the hospital shortly after the attack and Eslyn was released on Thursday afternoon.

They are recovering from their injuries at home.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.