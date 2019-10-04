Elderly couple transported after possible bobcat attack in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly couple in Lauderhill has been transported to the hospital after they were attacked by an animal believed to be a bobcat.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of Northwest 44th Street and Inverrary Drive early Friday morning.

This morning #Lauderhill units transported an adult female to @BrowardHealth with serious injuries related to a possible bobcat attack. She was out for an early morning walk with her husband in the area of 6080 NW 44th Street when the incident occurred. #animalattack — Lauderhill Fire PIO (@LauderhillFDPIO) October 4, 2019

Rescue officials said the 85-year-old woman suffered puncture wounds to her face and arms and a possible partial amputation of a finger.

The woman’s husband injured his leg trying to protect her during the attack and was also transported to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

The man’s brother said the 71-year-old suffered hip injuries during the attack.

“He has a hip fracture. He was trying to help his wife when a bobcat attacked her. He was trying to help out with his condition. He has a heart problem. She [might] lose a right finger,” said the victim’s brother.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials have responded to the hospital.

