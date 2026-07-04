FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of people across South Florida are expected to head to Fourth of July celebrations to see the stunning fireworks displays and entertainment.

The City of Fort Lauderdale put the finishing touches on their annual Fourth of July celebrations at Oceanside Park.

The free event is set to feature face painting for children, a reptile exhibit, and live music.

“It’s about community and visitors coming together and celebrating this country and having a great time; a fun, safe time,” said Todd Stilphen, Program Manager from the City of Fort Lauderdale.

A drone show is set for 8:30 p.m., and a fireworks display at 9 p.m..

The Fourth of July celebration at Plantation Walk will run for the entire day.

The event, which starts at 11 a.m., will feature a kids celebration, live entertainment, patriotic giveaways and a confetti blast at noon.

Then at 4 p.m., the main celebration will have street performers, live music, and a fireworks display.

City leaders in Plantation expect thousands to turn out for the holiday celebration.

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