FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Museum of Discovery and Science hosted its annual “Eye of the Storm” event in Fort Lauderdale.

The annual workshop took place Saturday, focusing on equipping families with practical storm-safety tools ahead of hurricane season.

Different organizations join forces to show their interactive media experiences.

“We bring together dozens of community partners from AARP to Red Cross, to FPL, to Fort Lauderdale police department, all of these great agencies to come together to help our community really prepare before, during, and after a storm,” said Joe Cox, President & CEO of Museum of Discovery and Science.

The event included a replica of 7News’ weather station. 7News Chief Meteorologist Phil Ferro and Meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez were also present and met with attendees to share professional insights on tracking.

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