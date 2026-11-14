FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead and one person was hospitalized after a crash between a car and motorcycle in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident took place on Northwest Ninth Avenue and 17th Street early Saturday morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, crews responded to the scene at 1:30 a.m.. The crash caused the car to burst into flames.

FLFR officials said that driver of the car was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with life threatening injuries, and the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased.

The identities of those involved has not yet been released as of Saturday morning.

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