FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale community is paying tribute on the 25th anniversary of the tragic Sept. 11 attacks.

Friday morning, a visible and powerful reminder was hung above one of Fort Lauderdale’s busiest roads as two Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue trucks suspended a massive American flag over Broward Boulevard.

The flag is a tribute to the nearly 3,000 people who were killed on Sept. 11 and the first responders who ran towards danger that morning.

Among those killed were over 400 members of law enforcement who answered the call and never made it home.

Over 2,500 civilians lost their lives and over the last 25 years, more than 5,000 others have died from 9-11 related illnesses.

The suspended flag will remain over Broward Boulevard throughout Monday morning through around 10 a.m., giving drivers a chance to look up and remember.

It serves as a reminder that the sacrifice that was made 25 years ago will never be forgotten.

At 9:30 a.m., the City of Fort Lauderdale will hold its annual remembrance ceremony that will be held at the Fort Lauderdale Fire and Safety Museum on Las Olas Boulevard.

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