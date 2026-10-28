FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show has officially opened its 67th year Wednesday morning.

The ceremony kicked off five days of yachts, debuts and waterfront experiences across South Florida.

Officials said the boat show generates over $1.7 billion annually and supports more than 100,000 jobs across the area.

The show will run from Wednesday to Sunday.

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