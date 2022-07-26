HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s time for the trial for a former police officer accused of using excessive force in Hollywood.

Former officer Matthew Barbieri appeared in court as jury selection for the case began Tuesday.

The process will continue the next day.

Barbieri is accused of punching a handcuffed man while responding to a domestic dispute at his home back in August of 2019. He has since been relieved of duty.

If convicted, Barbieri could face a year in prison.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.