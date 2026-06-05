DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie’s Flamingo Gardens welcomed a new pair of cute additions.

They welcomed Bentley and Treena, two orphaned American black bear cubs donated by the Chestatee Wildlife Preserve.

7News received a first look at the pair as the bears roamed around their enclosure.

The two are brother and sister, both 14 months old.

The young cubs were rescued in Jasper, Georgia, after their mom was killed in 2025.

The cubs were at a wildlife preserve in Georgia before being donated to Flamingo Gardens, which will be their permanent home now.

The enclosure is about 10,000 square feet.

Now, the bears can’t be released back into the wild because they’ve been dependent on human care since their mother was killed.

They’ve been at the Flamingo Gardens for about two weeks to get adjusted to their new surroundings before they become available for public viewing on June 6.

Residents can come out and get a look at the two bears, as there’ll be activities throughout the weekend.

For more information on Bentley and Treena, click here.

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