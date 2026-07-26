DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews responded to a warehouse that was up in flames in Davie.

The incident happened on Sunday morning in the 4700 block of Southwest 51st Street.

Officials said an HVAC unit inside the building caught fire.

Firefighters had to force their way into the warehouse to fight the flames.

The fire was contained to the HVAC unit.

No one was hurt.

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