DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A four story building went up in flames in Deerfield Beach but was quickly put out.

The fire started at a building at 800 Fairway Drive in Deerfield Beach on Saturday.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue officials said that firefighters saw smoke from a third floor office, but sprinklers quickly put out the flames.

They said that they believe the fire originated from an air-conditioning unit or heater.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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