FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Owners of vehicles that were severely damaged by the historic flooding in Broward County last month may be eligible to receive federal money to repair or even replace them.

Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency said those who qualify to receive the assistance need to meet certain requirements:

The vehicle(s) must have been damaged during the flooding that happened between April 12 and 14.

The vehicle(s) must no longer be operable or safe to drive.

Cosmetic repairs will not be covered.

Applicants must own it or lease the car(s). Rentals are not eligible.

Assistance only applies to damage not covered by insurance or if owners have no insurance.

To apply, click here. For more information from FEMA, click here and here.

