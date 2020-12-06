Feeding South Florida hosts food distribution in North Lauderdale amid pandemic

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of volunteers with Feeding South Florida handed out meals to South Floridians who are struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic.

The drive-thru was held along Rock Island Road in North Lauderdale, Saturday morning.

7News cameras captured volunteers filling recipients’ car trunk full of much-needed groceries.

The holidays can already be challenging for some, and this year, the pandemic places added stress.

“Make sure you’re not lacking,” said one recipient.

Hundreds of people lined up and waited hours for a trunk full of food during an unprecedented year.

“I’d like milk, and a little meat,” said a recipient.

I really appreciate, because we are in need,” said a recipient.

“I’m a retired senior citizen, and I have a grandson and my son, they’re both out of work,” said a recipient.

Feeding South Florida is one of several local organizations feeding a need across the community.

When asked how it has been for her and her family, a woman replied, “No words. We’re making it, we’re making it. It’s hard.”

As the holiday season gets underway, a little bit of help goes a long way.

“It’s one less worry, and it’s a blessing,” said the woman.

