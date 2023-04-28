NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of six is reeling and trying to figure out their next move a day after, they said, a fire that broke out inside their mobile home in North Lauderdale destroyed everything inside.

Speaking through a translator, resident Juan Perez said he wonders what he and his family will do after this, as he rubbed his forehead with a soot-filled hand.

The family spent all day Friday sifting through the charred remains of their home at The Villages mobile home park.

Surveillance video from across the street captured the moment that the home, located near Northwest 55th Court and 37th Avenue, burst into flames, just before 6 p.m., Thursday.

Cellphone video captured dark smoke billowing from the home from miles away.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene a short time later.

“I came home from work around 5:30 p.m.,” said Perez.

Perez said his wife and two children were sleeping, and suddenly he started to smell smoke.

Perez said he opened the door to where the air conditioner was, and there was a lot of smoke. Then he saw the flames, which spread quickly.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded shortly after and were able to knock down the flames.

Unfortunately, the family’s dog was stuck inside and died.

The fire also destroyed their two cars.

“Everything. We couldn’t pull anything out,” said Perez.

One of the only items the family was able to retrieve was a Bible.

“God is with us, and I know it’s difficult,” said a woman who lived in the mobile home.

The woman said she’s grateful everyone is OK, but they’re just a bit overwhelmed with how much work they have to recover.

The family said they had purchased the mobile home about a year ago and were in the process of finding insurance, so everything that was inside was not insured. They said they plan to start a GoFundMe page.

