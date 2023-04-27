NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews knocked down a fire that broke out at a trailer park in North Lauderdale and caused a partial roof collapse, forcing six people out of their home.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the mobile home blaze at The Villages, located along the 3700 block of Northwest 55th Court, Thursday evening.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene just before 6 p.m.

An elderly man who lives inside the home was able to get out safely.

Thursday night, fire officials confirmed the mobile home is a total loss.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting five adults and one child who have been displaced.

Two adults were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but they did not require transport.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.