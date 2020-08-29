Family mourns pilot killed in Pembroke Park crash; wreckage removed

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of the pilot who was killed when a small plane struck a storage building in Pembroke Park paid tribute to him on social media, as authorities continue to investigate the crash that claimed two lives.

7News cameras captured crews towing away the wreckage of the twin-engine Aero Commander from the scene, near the intersection of Pembroke Park and South Park roads, Saturday.

The son of the pilot, took to Instagram writing a heartfelt message to his father, Nissan Giat, on Instagram.

According to 7News sources, Giat was on board the aircraft.

The son’s pilot wrote in the post, “I’ll continue what you started, till we fly together again … Love you, Aba.”

The crash took place at around 9 a.m. on Friday.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment the Aero Commander plunged into the building.

7SkyForce hovered above the mangled aircraft moments after.

Authorities said the collision killed the pilot and passenger inside the aircraft.

“[Crews] located two bodies, which have been confirmed deceased,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Don Prichard.

Investigators said the plane had taken off from Pompano Beach Airpark and was headed to Opa-Locka.

During the flight, air traffic control lost contact with the pilot somewhere over Hollywood.

“Did they land already?” an air traffic controller said in an attempt to reach the pilot.

The plane belongs to Conquest Air Inc., a cargo company that services South Florida and the Bahamas.

As of Saturday afternoon, authorities have not disclosed the passenger’s identity.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the crash.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.