2 killed in plane crash in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people have died in a plane crash in Pembroke Park.

Hollywood Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene in the area of North Perry Airport, just west of Interstate 95 and south of Pembroke Road, shortly after 9 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a twin-engine aero commander could be seen in pieces at an empty lot.

There were two people on the aircraft, none of which survived the crash.

Officials were seen covering the bodies of the victims with a yellow tarp.

Marks and a broken window could be seen on a nearby building where the plane supposedly struck it on its way down.

There have not been any reports of any people on the ground at the time of the crash.

The identities of the victims have not yet been revealed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

