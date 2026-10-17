BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A former congressional candidate was arrested after being accused of allegedly writing or sending a threat to kill or injure someone.

Elijah Manley, a former 27-year-old candidate was arrested on Friday night and was charged with two counts of writing or sending a threat to kill or injure.

The former candidate had previously lost in the 2026 Florida primaries, and is accused of posting his messages on Facebook, where he threatened to kill those who did not vote for Democratic Senate candidate Angie Nixon.

As of Saturday morning, Manley has posted bail, which was set at $40,000.

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