Escaped inmate captured by police in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have captured an inmate who escaped from police custody in Pembroke Pines.

Officials say 33-year-old John Ireland, an inmate at the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, jumped a fence at the South Florida State Hospital on 800 E. Cypress Drive at around 4 p.m., Wednesday.

Ireland had been serving a one-year sentence for petit theft and drug possession.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., Thursday, Pembroke Pines Police announced that he had been captured in Oakland Park.

UPDATE: Escaped prisoner/patient John Ireland was located in Oakland Park, and safely taken into custody. He will be charged by our agency for his escape from South Florida State Hospital. Thank you to our community & media partners for your assistance.

➡️ https://t.co/UMjYg56rJG pic.twitter.com/mJ3rUJKGNu — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 12, 2019

Ireland will be charged for his escape and transported to the Main Jail for detention.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.