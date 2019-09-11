Police searching for inmate who escaped custody in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for an inmate who escaped custody in Pembroke Pines.

John Ireland, an inmate at the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, is on the run, Wednesday night.

Pembroke Pines Police said Ireland escaped from a state hospital at 800 E. Cypress Drive, at around 4 p.m.

According to police, Ireland climbed over an exterior fence at the hospital and fled on foot.

Correction: Date of birth 5/13/86. https://t.co/qy0vKUVoBG — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 12, 2019

The 33-year-old is described as standing 6 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Ireland was serving a year behind bars for petit theft and drug possession, police said.

He has also been in jail for other crimes ranging from battery to grand theft.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.