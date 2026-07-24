JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A company is creating high-tech help for Florida schools.

Campus Guardian Angel in Jacksonville demonstrated its school-safety drone program.

They plan to deploy their system at schools across multiple counties, including Broward, for the upcoming fall.

Their drones are equipped with strobes, sirens, and pepper spray. They are remotely operated from Austin, Texas.

“What most people don’t realize is school shootings typically last 120 seconds. So Parkland, Westside, and a lot of these shootings are over in 120 seconds, really before police have the opportunity to get there in mass. So just like the sprinkler system, we are there already. We can get after that person in seconds,” said a company official.

The Florida legislature has authorized expanding the pilot program to three additional school districts to be selected at a later time.

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