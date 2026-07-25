CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A business was bashed in Coral Springs after a driver slammed into a chiropractor’s office.

Police said the driver drove their vehicle through a wall and into the building around 12:45 p.m. on Friday.

According to officials, the driver stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake.

No one was hurt, and there was no structural damage to the building.

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