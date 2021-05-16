Driver hospitalized after car falls off I-95 ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a woman to the hospital after she drove off an entrance ramp to Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, the second such crash at the same location in two days, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near State Road 84, Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said the driver lost control and went through the barricades and wall, just after 3:45 p.m.

The car landed on its roof in the right shoulder of I-95 southbound.

Paramedics transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that are serious but not life-threatening.

Crews transported two men to the hospital Saturday afternoon after, investigators said, their Cadillac SUV plunged off the same entrance ramp.

The driver in Sunday’s crash went through a wall that had just been repaired as a result of Saturday’s crash. The ramp will remain closed as crews work through the night to repair it.

