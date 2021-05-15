2 hospitalized after SUV plunges off I-95 ramp in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two men to the hospital after the SUV they were in plunged off an entrance ramp to Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

Florida Highway Patrol and Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash near State Road 84 and I-95, Saturday afternoon.

According to FHP, the Cadillac SUV hit the wall on the elevated southbound entrance ramp from State Road 84 and landed on the right shoulder of I-95, at around 3:30 p.m.

First responders rushed to pull the victims out of the badly damaged vehicle.

Paramedics transported the victims to Broward Health Medical Center as trauma alerts.

Three lanes were shut down while authorities investigated and cleared the scene. They have since reopened to traffic.

