FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida father is facing serious charges after he was found passed out behind the wheel and on drugs with his 4-year-old son in the car, police said.

Thirty-eight-year-old Weston Turner woke up behind bars after, police said, officers found him asleep and on drugs in a parking lot near Northwest 66th Avenue and 16th Street in Plantation, Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said the vehicle parked halfway on a curb. Officers looked inside the car and discovered the suspect in the driver’s seat and his son in the passenger seat, both asleep.

Detectives said the car was still running and in drive, with Turner’s foot on the brake. His behavior appeared to indicate he was under the influence of controlled substances.

Officers eventually took Turner into custody. He appeared before Broward Circuit Court Judge Corey B. Friedman on Wednesday.

“The court does find probable cause,” said the judge.

Turner is facing multiple charges, including child neglect, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

“He is going to be subjected to pretrial random testing,” said Friedman.

The suspect was given a $2,500 bond, but his attorney said it would be difficult for his client to post that bond.

As of Thursday morning, Turner remains behind bars at the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

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