PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a warm welcome for the Disney Destiny at Port Everglades.

Marking a major milestone, Destiny is the newest ship to join Disney Cruise Line’s growing fleet.

The ship is ready to set sail with its maiden voyage scheduled for Nov. 20.

Disney Destiny includes Broadway-style plays and experiences with beloved Disney characters and villains.

Following its inagural voyage, the ship will set sail on four and five-night cruises to the Bahamas and Western Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.