DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deerfield Beach officials have announced the closure of the International Fishing Pier starting Monday to undergo significant structural repairs and enhancements.

The extensive project, estimated to take 14 to 18 months, will include new railings, lighting, pavilions, and signage.

The pier, which suffered damage during Hurricane Nicole in 2022, will be upgraded with improved fish-cutting stations, modern decking, and public art.

The adjacent parking lot will serve as a staging area for the construction.

