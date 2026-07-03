DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a mobile home caught fire overnight in Davie.

Davie Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze at a mobile home park in the area of Southwest 116th Way and 13th Place, at around 4:40 a.m. on Friday.

Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting through the roof of the single wide mobile home.

A neighbor who identified herself as Carmen said she and her sone awakened to the smell of smoke, then spotted trouble from their window.

“Big flames were coming out from the back of my neighbor’s house, and before you know it, we were out of the house,” she said. “We were asked to evacuate, myself and my other neighbors, and from then, it was just the whole entire house up in flames.”

Officials said the woman who lives there wasn’t home at the time.

“She wasn’t there, thank God. That was the most important thing,” said Carmen.

However, the fire did present challenges for firefighters. Drone video shows the roof completely caving in.

But crews were able to put out the flames and keep them from spreading to other homes.

Hours later, after the sun came up, smoke could still be seen billowing from the roof.

“It’s just a sad situation for us, for the neighbors. You know, and obviously for her,” said Carmen.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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