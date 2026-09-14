HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a house fire that broke out in Hallandale Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze after receiving reports of smoke and flames coming from a home along the 600 block of Northwest Ninth Court, just after 11:50 a.m. on Monday.

People inside of the house were reportedly able to evacuate safely. Crews were able to to put out the flames.

7Skyforce captured extensive damage to the front and western sides of the house.

Officials said firefighters took out debris from inside of the house that was either on fire or at risk of catching fire, and they also had to knock out most of the windows in the house.

An investigation into what caused the fire is now underway.

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