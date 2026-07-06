FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several emergency crews responded to a building that was on fire in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident happened along the 600 block of Northeast Fourth Avenue, just before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Cellphone video captured flames tearing through the structure. Plumes of smoke could be seen rising into the sky.

Video of the aftermath shows no major damage

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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