LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews extinguished a fire that broke out inside of an apartment complex in Lauderhill, Tuesday morning.

Smoke could be seen rising near Northwest 11th Street and 31st Avenue.

Officials say it took an aggressive approach to put out the blaze, which took about 35 minutes.

The heavy smoke prompted a response of more than 50 firefighters from several different departments.

No injuries were reported and investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.

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