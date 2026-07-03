FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A scary scene unfolded in Fort Lauderdale when a crane collapsed, and part of it hit a highway feet away from a driver.

The incident happened at the new KC Cross Family YMCA, which is currently under construction at Holiday Park, along Federal Highway and Northeast Eighth Street, Thursday evening.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the equipment suddenly tipped over and hit the ground.

“When it went across the building, it knocked down the far wall. Some of it went in the Federal Highway,” said FLFR Assistant Chief Timothy Heiser. “The crane itself actually did go into the first lane of the highway.”

Dashcam video captured the moment of impact, as the tip of the crane struck the pavement — just feet away from driver Joshua McCaity.

“I mean, I just was able to see that live and all go down, like kind of that instrument failure that happened, said McCaity. “But I mean, if I was any closer yet could have been like very bad, but I mean, luckily I was paying attention when it went across the building.”

No injuries were reported.

The incident caused partial road closures and delays as construction crews figured out the best way to remove the crane without causing further damage.

The grand opening of this YMCA is set for 2027. An investigation is currently underway to check the safety of the building.

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