DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Humane Society of Broward hosted the “Count Barkula Halloween Festival” on Oct. 16 in Dania Beach.

Dressed-up children got the chance to play with some equally dressed-up puppies in the spirit of Halloween, even getting to trick-or-treat around the shelter.

Organizers hoped the event would inspire some families to bring home more than just candy.

Attendees who spotted a furry friend they liked were asked to take note of their name and kennel number to begin the adoption process this weekend.

“It’s a great place to bring the family, and maybe you’ll fall in love,” said Caroline Crane, the vice president of education at the Humane Society of Broward. “You can’t adopt tonight, but come back tomorrow and find your best friend. What’s better than that?”

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.