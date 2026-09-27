TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Tamarac is giving away over $100,000 in gas and supermarket gift cards in the midst of rising prices.

Vice Mayor Marlon Bolton and Commissioner Dr. Kicia Daniel hosted the “Fueling Tamarac Gas Gift Card Giveaway” Saturday morning at Waters Edge Park.

The Tamarac resident-exclusive drive-thru event was on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies lasted.

Drivers lined up as volunteers handed out one gift card per person with valid identification.

With the war in Iran spiking gas prices to nearly five dollars a gallon, officials say the giveaway will aid families immediately.

Tamarac officials say Saturday’s event is part of a broader effort by the city to provide financial assistance to residents dealing with higher costs for transportation, groceries and other necessities.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.