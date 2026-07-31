HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A camper went up in flames at a mobile home park in Hollywood.

Video posted by Only in Dade shows the fully engulfed camper along the 4000 block of Griffin Road on Thursday evening.

A man is seen trying to fight the flames on his own before Hollywood Fire Rescue units arrived.

Firefighters eventually got the blaze under control.

As of Friday morning, there is no word as to whether or not anyone was hurt.

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