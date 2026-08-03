FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have taken a person of interest into custody after at least one burglar shattered their way into a Fort Lauderdale business overnight.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene of the break-in at the Dollar Stop along the 3600 block of Davie Boulevard, early Monday morning.

Investigators said they received a call just after 4 a.m. about a burglary at the business. The subject somehow shattered the glass to gain entrance into the store.

Detectives said officers set up a perimeter, and they later located and detained a person of interest .

The store’s owner, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, told 7News that the burglar or burglars knew exactly what they were looking for, going straight for the cash.

“Actually, they take the whole register, the whole system, and some drinks. Besides that, it looked like they were only here for the money, nothing else,” he said.

The business owner said the subject or subjects also took the contents of the tip jar, adding he is still trying to figure out the exact cost of the damage and everything that was taken.

Moreover, the business owner said, this is the second time that burglars have targeted one of his stores.

“Because that happened at Sunrise. I’ve been staying strong and keep it moving and trying to come to the new location, and the same thing happens. So what I can do is just have faith and keep going,” he said.

The store’s owner said he has been at this Fort Lauderdale location for about a year. After that initial burglary in Sunrise, he began keeping very little cash in the drawer, so the biggest expense will probably be repairing the glass door, which has since been boarded up.

Police have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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