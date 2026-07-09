DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance footage captured a woman running from someone with a firearm after what officials described as an attempted carjacking in Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have yet to identify the apparent armed individual and are now seeking the public’s assistance.

The incident happened on June 6 in the parking lot of the Courtyard Marriott next to the Tri-Rail station, located near Griffin Road and Interstate 95.

A woman could be seen running into the hotel lobby asking for help after she said someone with a gun tried to steal her car in the hotel’s parking lot.

That’s when the alleged armed subject followed her to the lobby and is seen gesturing through the lobby front doors with what appears to be a handgun.

Words are seemingly exchanged before the subject in question walks off near Griffin Road and I-95.

After a month of little progress with leads, detectives are now asking for South Florida’s help.

Officials urge anyone with information on the subjects involved to contact BSO’s Robbery Detective Daniel Cortes at 954-321-4296 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

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