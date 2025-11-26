TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a driver who fled after striking a pedestrian on North State Road 7 in Tamarac.

According to investigators, the hit-and-run occurred around 11:55 p.m. on Saturday near the 5000 block of North State Road 7.

Surveillance video shows a man crossing the southbound lanes mid-block just north of Commercial Boulevard when the driver of a silver Toyota Camry sideswiped him with the front driver-side bumper.

The impact knocked the pedestrian to the pavement, where he remained in the roadway.

Moments later, an unidentified black sedan drove over the man and continued southbound, authorities said. Other motorists stopped and attempted to help.

Video then captured the Toyota driver pulling into a nearby Shell gas station, exiting the car and walking toward the crash scene.

“The driver then, after hitting the pedestrian, he pulled over in a nearby gas station and, in the video, you can see how this driver exits his vehicle and he walked toward the area where the crash occurred,” said BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro. “By this time, some vehicles have stopped and some good Samaritans were trying to assist the pedestrian.”

After briefly standing on the sidewalk as good Samaritans rendered aid, the driver returned to the Camry and fled southbound.

Tamarac Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

BSO says the hit-and-run vehicle is believed to be a silver 2002–2006 Toyota Camry with possible front bumper damage on the driver’s side and a missing passenger-side front hubcap.

The driver is described as a man wearing dark Bermuda shorts and a light sleeveless shirt.

“Just do the right thing and turn yourself in,” said Caro. “Imagine if it were you, the victim of a crash, and somebody else just leaves you abandoned in the pavement.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.