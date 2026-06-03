LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s assistance in their search for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Georchel Cephas was last seen Saturday near the 3200 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

Cephas stands about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a multicolored dress at the time of her disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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