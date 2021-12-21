LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was captured on surveillance video robbing a bicycle at a Lauderdale Lakes Walmart at gunpoint has been caught and cuffed.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives confirmed they apprehended 18-year-old Jarred Frico on Saturday.

Last month, security footage captured the suspect stealing the bike and pulling a gun on the employee who tried to stop him.

The armed robbery took place at the Walmart near North State Road 7 and Northwest 29th Street.

Frico faces one count of robbery with a firearm.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.