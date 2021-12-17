LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a man in connection to an armed robbery at a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the subject stole a bicycle from the location near North State Road 7 and Northwest 29th Street, Nov. 16.

Investigators said the robber pulled a gun on an employee who tried to stop him.

The stolen bicycle is a Hyperspeed Explorer valued at about $372.

If you have any information on this robbery or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.