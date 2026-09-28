WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are making progress in battling a brush fire that sparked near the Florida Everglades in West Broward.

The Alpha Sierra fire has scorched about 390 acres and is 40% contained, Florida Forest Service officials said Tuesday.

Aerial video of the fire showed it burning several acres near the 34th mile marker off the southbound side of I-75.

Investigators now seek to learn what sparked the blaze, and no injuries have been reported.

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