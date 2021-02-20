Broward Teachers Union hosts caravan in Tamarac to protest return to classrooms

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - A campus clash continues to brew between the Broward Teachers Union and Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Teachers on Saturday organized and took part in a caravan through Tamarac on Saturday.

Organizers said they are protesting Runcie’s decision to bring employees back into the classroom amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite their concerns.

Runcie responded to the union in a statement that reads in part, “We have addressed many of those concerns by investing more than $62 million in our COVID-19 response and implementing health and safety precautions … Local public health officials and medical experts confirmed our schools are not significant sources of transmission of the coronavirus.”

