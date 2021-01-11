In-person learning resumes for over 1,000 teachers despite pushback from Broward Teachers Union

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of Broward County Public Schools teachers are making a campus come back on Monday but not without controversy.
BCPS Superintendent Robert Runcie spoke to media about the return saying BCPS has tried to accommodate teachers and that the school district has gone above and beyond what others have done.
Several teachers in the district, however, feel otherwise.
“He pulled the rug out from under us,” said Anna Fusco, the president of the Broward Teachers Union. “I’m hurt, because I thought we had a great relationship with our superintendent.”
While most public school teachers in Broward have been in their classrooms for months, nearly 1,700 were still working from home due to health concerns.
Starting on Monday, a majority of them were required to return to their school’s classroom.
“Our schools have granted over 600 remote work assignments based on operational needs,” Runcie said.
Fusco said 600 educators being able to still work from home is not enough amidst the pandemic.
“The death toll is rising, the positivity rate is rising and we were committed to working together to be part of the solution and not be part of the spread,” said Fusco.
Runcie said the district’s hands are tied due to the pandemic taking a toll on too many students. He also said they have determined the schools in the district are not sources for secondary transmission of the virus.
“We can no longer continue to warehouse our students in cafeterias, gymnasiums and media centers while teachers are at home,” he said.
The teachers union has since filed a lawsuit asking a judge to revoke that order as part of an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
“They can get gravely sick, or the worst-case scenario, die, and the no-care attitude is quite shocking,” said Fusco.
Runcie said nearly 59,000 students in the district are struggling academically.
