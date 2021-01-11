In-person learning resumes for over 1,000 teachers despite pushback from Broward Teachers Union

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of Broward County Public Schools teachers are making a campus come back on Monday but not without controversy.

BCPS Superintendent Robert Runcie spoke to media about the return saying BCPS has tried to accommodate teachers and that the school district has gone above and beyond what others have done.

Several teachers in the district, however, feel otherwise.

“He pulled the rug out from under us,” said Anna Fusco, the president of the Broward Teachers Union. “I’m hurt, because I thought we had a great relationship with our superintendent.”

While most public school teachers in Broward have been in their classrooms for months, nearly 1,700 were still working from home due to health concerns.

Starting on Monday, a majority of them were required to return to their school’s classroom.

“Our schools have granted over 600 remote work assignments based on operational needs,” Runcie said.

Fusco said 600 educators being able to still work from home is not enough amidst the pandemic.