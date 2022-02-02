(WSVN) - Despite the Florida Department of Law Enforcement declining to prosecute Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony criminally, he’s not off the hook yet.

Investigators on Monday concluded that Tony lied on past law enforcement employment applications, including failing to disclose he had an arrest history.

Their report states that many of the sheriff’s falsehoods happened too long ago to prosecute him.

However, Tony’s job could still be on the line after the Florida Commission on Ethics reviews the evidence.

“So I talked with my staff. We’re going to review everything and take a look,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “We saw the initial report, so it will be something we will be reviewing in the coming days.”

The Ethics Commission had arranged other options, including no action, public censure or imposing fines on the sheriff.

