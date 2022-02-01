(WSVN) - Broward’s sheriff appears to be off the hook.

A Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation now complete, and while officials concluded that Gregory Tony did, in fact, lie on past law enforcement employment applications, including: failing to disclose he had an arrest history, used drugs and racked up traffic citations, he will not be criminally charged.

FDLE said in their report that many of the sheriff’s falsehoods happened simply too long ago to prosecute him.

